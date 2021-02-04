Laurel lawyer killed, police investigating

article

Police are investigating the murder of a popular lawyer in Laurel.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in the 500 block of Main Street on Wednesday at around 12:55 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 43-year-old Brian R. Bregman dead inside of the location.

Bregman’s body was later released to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

If you have any information on this case, contact police at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.