2 charged in robbery, murder of Laurel lawyer

Two people have been arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of a popular attorney in Laurel.

According to police, Laurel detectives, with the assistance of the Prince George’s County Police Department, arrested Marie Nancy Hassan, 23, of Hyattsville, and Caleb Rinwi Gonga, 21, of Lanham, following a homicide investigation into the death of 43-year-old Brian Bregman.

Brian Bregman

Police say on Wednesday, February 3, officers responded to the 500 block of Main Street after receiving a report of a possible burglary.

When they arrived at the residence, they found Bregman dead. He had been shot multiple times.

An investigation revealed that Bregman invited Hassan to his residence on the night of Saturday, January 30. They believe the two were acquaintances.

Police say Hassan had conspired with Gonga and at least two others to rob Bregman. During the course of the robbery, Bregman was shot and killed.

Hassan has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Marie Nancy Hassan (Laurel Police Department)

Gonga has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, home invasion, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a felony violent crime, handgun on person and loaded handgun on person.

Caleb Rinwi Gonga (Laurel Police Department)

Police say they are searching for at least two other individuals who may have been at the scene of the crime. If you have any information on this case, contact police at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.