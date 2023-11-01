3 male suspects wanted after assaulting and robbing victims in Dave & Buster's restroom

Police continue to investigate a robbery that occurred in a Dave & Buster’s restroom in Gaithersburg.

According to police, the victims were in the restroom at Dave & Buster’s when they were approached by three male suspects who demanded the victim’s property. When the victims failed to comply with the suspects’ demands, the suspects began to physically assault them, stole their property, and then ran out of the restroom.

Authorities have released surveillance video of the three male suspects involved leaving the business with a female. The suspects are described as three Black males wearing all black clothing. The first suspect is described as short and was wearing red and white Jordan sneakers. The second suspect is described as tall with white shoes. The third suspect is described as average height, wearing a ski mask and green and gray sneakers.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.