3 Loudoun County teens missing from Leesburg area

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding three missing teenagers.

Authorities say Ricky Harrison, 16, Cameron Bazemore, 16, and Duston Grove, 17, were last seen in the Leesburg area Tuesday.

Ricky Harrison, 16, Cameron Bazemore, 16, Duston Grove, 17, (l to r | Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the boys were spotted on foot in the 42000 block of Victory Lane and may have received a ride a short distance away.

Harrison is described as a white male wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, and gray shoes. Bazemore is a black male wearing a white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes. Authorities say Grove is a white male wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any is asked to contact Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 703-777-1021.