3 killed when Maryland senior-living facility bus crashes head-on into dump truck: police

Three occupants of a senior-living facility transportation bus were killed when their vehicle crashed head-on into a dump truck in southern Maryland, authorities say.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on Port Tobacco Road near Bowie Road a few miles outside the town of Nanjemoy in southwestern Charles County.

All three occupants of the bus, including the driver, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus lost control while traveling westbound, leading to a head-on collision with the eastbound dump truck. Driver impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Port Tobacco Road remains closed as the Maryland State Police crash team conducts its investigation.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.