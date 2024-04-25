3 killed in DC shootings as violence erupts overnight

Three people, including a teenager, were killed, and several others were wounded when gun violence erupted overnight in the nation’s capital within the span of just a few hours.

The deadly night began just after 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near Bruce Place and Ainger Place in southeast Washington. Authorities say a teenage boy was found in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Just after midnight, a barrage of gunfire turned the 1000 block of Spring Road in the northwest into a warzone. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says three people were shot around 12:09 a.m. Thursday. One person died at the scene. Police say a woman and a teenage boy also suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital.

Alnwick says at least 71 evidence markers, which are typically used to mark shell casings, were seen on the ground at the crime scene. Investigators are looking for a black Mercedes SUV in connection with the shooting. No other information has been released at this time.

Just after 12:30 a.m., D.C. police responded to the 4500 block of Sheriff Road in the northeast where a man was found with gunshot wounds to the back. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Homicide numbers have declined by nearly 30 percent so far this year in the District. Violent crime in total is down nearly 25 percent.

