3 hospitalized in critical condition after carbon monoxide exposure in Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Three adults were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide emergency at a townhome in Prince George’s County, officials said.
Emergency crews responded around 10:47 a.m. to the 9800 block of Berrywood Court in Upper Marlboro. All three victims were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.