3 hospitalized in critical condition after carbon monoxide exposure in Upper Marlboro

Three adults were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide emergency at a townhome in Prince George’s County, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 10:47 a.m. to the 9800 block of Berrywood Court in Upper Marlboro. All three victims were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

