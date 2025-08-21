Expand / Collapse search

3 hospitalized in critical condition after carbon monoxide exposure in Upper Marlboro

By
Updated  August 21, 2025 12:07pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Three hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure in Upper Marlboro.
    • Emergency crews responded to a townhome on Berrywood Court around 10:47 a.m.
    • All victims were in critical condition and taken to area hospitals.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Three adults were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide emergency at a townhome in Prince George’s County, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 10:47 a.m. to the 9800 block of Berrywood Court in Upper Marlboro. All three victims were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

NewsPrince George's County Fire DepartmentPrince George's CountyUpper Marlboro