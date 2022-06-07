3 firefighters hurt battling townhouse fire in Prince George’s County

Authorities say three firefighters were injured fighting a fire at a two-story townhouse in Prince George's County.

The fire was reported around 7:35 a.m. in the 3800-block of 28th Avenue in Temple Hills.

Officials say four adults and two children were displaced. No injuries to any of the occupants were reported.

The firefighters sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.