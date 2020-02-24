3 dead, multiple shot after violent February weekend in the District

Authorities in D.C. are investigating multiple incidents after a violent and deadly weekend that left several people, including two teens, dead.

Officer say the two teenagers were killed and a woman was hospitalized after the three were shot Saturday night in Northwest D.C. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 13th and Peabody streets in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. Police say one of the victims died at the scene and another died later at a nearby hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a triple shooting in Northeast D.C. that left a man dead. Police say it happened near Okie and Kendall streets in the District's Ivy City neighborhood.

Police have released a photo they say shows a suspect who fired a shot at a person after an argument on Minnesota Avenue Saturday night. No one was struck by the gunfire.

On Sunday night, police were called to the 1700 block of Columbia Road where they say as many as six juveniles on bicycles were involved in a robbery. At least on the teens was armed with a knife, police say.

Also on Sunday night, officers were called to T Street in the Northwest to investigate an armed carjacking.

The incident are all under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.