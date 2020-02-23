One dead after triple shooting in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - One man is dead after a triple shooting Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C.
Police say it happened at Okie and Kendall streets Northeast in the District's Ivy City neighborhood.
The two victims are all conscious and breathing, police say.
Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt:
Police said around 4:30 this afternoon that two people were shot after initially reporting three victims.
