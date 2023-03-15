3 dead, 2 hurt in Rock Creek Parkway crash

Authorities say three people are dead after a crash on Rock Creek Parkway.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened around 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of P Street in northwest D.C.

According to U.S. Park Police, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled a nearby traffic stop shortly before the collision was reported.

Officials say an officer initiated the traffic stop in the southbound lanes of Rock Creek Parkway near Virginia Avenue, but the driver refused to pull over. They say the vehicle drove off and was involved in the crash several minutes later. Officials say officers did not pursue the vehicle.

"If a vehicle fleas a traffic stop, we have policies and procedures that guide our actions," said U.S. Park Police Sgt. Thomas Twiname at the scene. "Our officers are required to abide by those policies and procedures, and in this instance, the officer determined that the vehicle that fled did not meet the criteria for a pursuit and so they did not pursue the vehicle."

Three people in one vehicle were killed. Two adults in a second vehicle suffered what were initially reported as non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of one of those injured has now been downgraded to critical condition.

U.S. Park Police say it is unclear at this time which of the vehicles were involved in the traffic stop prior to the crash.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says witnesses report hearing an odd boom sound around the same time as the crash. Witnesses also say other drivers at the scene were out of their vehicles trying to help those involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Drivers can expect extended delays in the area throughout the morning.