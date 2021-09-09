3 dead after tractor-trailer, vehicles collide on Interstate-66 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. - Authorities say three people are dead after tractor-trailer and two vehicles collided Thursday morning on Interstate-66 in Fairfax County.
The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on 66 prior to Interstate-495.
The identities of the victims have not been released at this time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
