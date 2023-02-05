3 dead, 7 hurt after separate DC shootings, stabbings on Saturday

Three people were killed and seven others hurt after several unrelated violent incidents that happened across D.C. on Saturday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened around 5:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Place Northeast. Officers responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast D.C. unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Wilkins was later pronounced dead. Police said the responding officers arrested 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast D.C. in connection with the shooting. Stevenson is charged with second degree murder while armed. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

The second deadly incident happened in the 1400 block of Spring Road Northwest. Police said around 4:04 p.m. officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot inside the vestibule of a residential building. The victim, identified as Aaron Robinson, 39, of Northwest, D.C. was later pronounced dead and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police are still working to identify suspects or a motive in the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that helps authorities arrest and convict who ever is responsible.

Then around 7:17 p.m., officer responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, they found an unconscious man who had been shot. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Darnell Peoples, of Southeast, D.C., was later pronounced dead. Investigators have not released a lookout for suspects in the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is also being offered in this case for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Police said they also responded to a stabbing in the 2500 Block of N Street Southeast that left a man in critical condition. Police said a suspect was taken into custody after the incident. They did not release any details about the victim or the suspect.

Around 9:10 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 1900 block of Benning Road Northeast, where they found a man who had been stabbed. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing at the scene, but they did not release updates on his condition. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

About 95 minutes later, police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street Southwest that left three men injured. Police said a person was detained at the scene after the shooting, but was later released after no probable cause was found.

Then around 11:00 p.m. police responded to the 3300 block of 10th Place Southeast, where they found a teenager who had been shot. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing at the scene, but they have not released further updates on his condition. Investigators released a lookout for two males wearing all black clothing.

The final incident of the night happened around 11:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. Officers at the scene found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The separate incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.