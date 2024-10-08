3 dead in 24 hours as violent week begins in DC

A violent start to the week in Washington, D.C., has left at least three people dead as police investigate multiple shootings in just 24 hours. Despite a 31% decrease in homicides citywide, a wave of gunfire since Monday morning has claimed several lives.

The latest incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Edgewood Street in northeast D.C where a victim was critically injured. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reported up to 20 evidence markers at the scene near Edgewood Commons apartment building.

Monday began with a homicide at 10 a.m. on Eastern Avenue, near the Prince George's County line. Minutes later, another man was shot and killed in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, also near the county line in the Fort Davis area.

Police identified both victims as adults and stated that the shootings do not appear to be connected or random. These fatalities mark the 151st and 152nd homicides in D.C. this year.

Gunfire continued into the night, with a fatal shooting around 9 p.m. on T Street, across from McKinley Tech High School, marking the 153rd homicide of the year.

Two additional shootings were reported Monday night in southeast Washington, but there is no word yet on any victims.

D.C. police are expected to release the identities of the three men killed later Tuesday.