3 New Yorkers charged with stealing $20K of merchandise in Fairfax County

article

Three people have been arrested in connection to a retail theft crew responsible for stealing more than $20,000 worth of merchandise from multiple stores, Fairfax County police say.

The suspects in custody are 50-year-old Henry Rozo-Olarte, 55-year-old Maria Garcia-Casallas and 42-year-old Angelica Velasquez Grajales, all from New York.

The trio was caught by detectives with the Tysons Urban Team in the 8300 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons on Sept. 1 after a robbery was reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers found the suspects and discovered they were in possession of over $1,700 worth of stolen goods.

After searching the suspects’ vehicle and hotel room, detectives found an additional $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise from stores.

Rozo-Olarte was charged with conspiring to commit larceny, larceny with intent to sell, conspiring to commit organized retail theft, possession of burglarious tools, and grand larceny.

Garcia-Casallas was charged with conspiring to commit larceny, larceny with intent to sell, conspiring to commit organized retail theft, possession of burglarious tools, and grand larceny.

Velasquez Grajales was charged with conspiring to commit larceny, larceny with intent to sell, conspiring to commit organized retail theft, possession of burglarious tools, grand larceny and possession of a booster bag.

All of the suspects are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.