10 from New York arrested in Leesburg for organized retail theft at Target, other stores: police

Authorities in Loudoun County have arrested ten individuals in connection with a series of organized retail thefts at local stores, including a Target in Leesburg.

On September 1 at around 5:28 p.m., officers responded to a Target store on Edwards Ferry Road where a group of individuals had allegedly stolen items and were attempting to flee in two vehicles. Officers say they intercepted the vehicles as they exited the parking lot and discovered a large quantity of merchandise from Target. Police say additional stolen goods from other retail stores were also found.

Eight adults were charged with grand larceny, possession of burglarious tools, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Two juveniles from New York were also arrested and later released to a family member.

The eight adult suspects are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 bond for larceny and burglary charges, and a $500 bond for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The suspects have been identified as:

- Yerianny De los Angel Carrasquero Salas, 26, of New York

- Amilkor J. Camargo Sarmiento, 29, of New York

- Fernando De Jesus Pizarro Paredes, 35, of New York

- Keider J. Vacca Velazco, 22, of New York

- Yoccelin M. Rodriguez Barroso, 31, of New York

- Nicandro Aguirre Guerra, 30, of New York

- Yetsai Del Carmen Gerrero Toledo, 22, of New York

- Edison Pinto Pardron, 25, of New York

Rodriguez-Barroso faces an additional charge of not having a driver's license and having an open container of alcohol. Carrasquero-Salas was further charged with having a fictitious registration. Pizarro-Paredes was also charged with having an open container of alcohol.

Leesburg Police continue to investigate.