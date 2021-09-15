3 arrested in Prince George's County shooting that left 8-year-old dead

Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left an eight-year-old boy dead in Prince George's County last month.

The suspects are 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha and 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha, brothers who both lived in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road, and 23-year-old George Shamman who lived in the 3800 block of 64th Avenue.

On Aug. 24, officers were called to the 1600 block of Brightseat Road for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, police found eight-year-old Peyton Evans suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that a group of adults were gathered outside of the home when the three suspects drove up in a white-colored sedan.

One occupant fired shots from the car toward the area that the group was gathered. Evans was inside playing video games when he was shot and killed, according to his mom. Police say he had just returned from a football scrimmage.



All three suspects have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges. They are in custody waiting to see a court commissioner to determine bond status.