3-alarm fire damages historic Howard Hotel building in Elkton

A historic Elkton building was badly damaged after a three-alarm fire tore through it and an adjoining structure over the weekend.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on West Main Street at the historic Howard Hotel building.

The four-story building was vacant, officials say, and dates back to 1853. The adjoining three-story commercial building includes Angelucci Bail Bonds and three apartments that sit next to it.

Investigators believe the fire started outside the rear of 111 W. Main Street.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cecil County Fire

Officials say an off-duty Delaware firefighter observed smoke coming from behind the building and tried to use fire extinguishers before it rapidly spread.

Nine occupants of the apartments were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to nearby Christiana Care Union Hospital.

Damage to both structures and contents is estimated at $1.5 million dollars.

The investigation is continuing.