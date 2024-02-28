Expand / Collapse search

3 additional suspects in custody for murder of DuVal High School student

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC

Juvenile arrested in murder of DuVal High School Student: Police

Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old gunman from Glenarden in the murder of a DuVal High School student who was shot and killed while she was trying to break up a fight on the way home from school Monday in Prince George's County.

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Prince George’s County Police Department has identified and charged three more suspects in connection with the murder of a DuVal High School student in September last year. 

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Ramon Richardson of Lanham, 18-year-old Cameron Anderson of Landover, and a 17-year-old male from Lanham who is charged as an adult. They are each charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore of Greenbelt. These arrests bring the total in custody for Jayda’s murder to four.

Family, friends remember DuVal High School student gunned down walking from class

Family and friends held a vigil Tuesday to remember the DuVal High School student gunned down while walking home from class.

READ MORE: Teen accused of fatally shooting DuVal High School student denied bail

Shortly after the murder in September, police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing the DuVal High School student after she left school. A judge ordered the suspect to remain in jail without bond. 

Featured

Emotions run high at DuVal High School day after student killed nearby in broad daylight shooting
article

Emotions run high at DuVal High School day after student killed nearby in broad daylight shooting

Grief counselors and extra security are in place at DuVal High School in Prince Geroge's County Tuesday one day after a teenage girl was shot and killed in broad daylight while walking home from class.