3 additional suspects in custody for murder of DuVal High School student
PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Prince George’s County Police Department has identified and charged three more suspects in connection with the murder of a DuVal High School student in September last year.
The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Ramon Richardson of Lanham, 18-year-old Cameron Anderson of Landover, and a 17-year-old male from Lanham who is charged as an adult. They are each charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore of Greenbelt. These arrests bring the total in custody for Jayda’s murder to four.
READ MORE: Teen accused of fatally shooting DuVal High School student denied bail
Shortly after the murder in September, police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing the DuVal High School student after she left school. A judge ordered the suspect to remain in jail without bond.
Featured