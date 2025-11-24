28-year-old charged with murder of 4-month-old baby girl

A Waldorf man was charged with the murder of a 4-month-old baby girl, according to court documents.

What we know:

28-year-old Jordan Nathaniel Savoy is facing multiple charges after the death of a 4-month-old girl.

According to court documents from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a home on Barksdale Avenue on November 23 for reports of a child not breathing.

The 4-month-old was transported to a hospital and later pronounced diseased.

Medical personnel and officers observed several bruises on the baby's body. According to the court documents, the bruises are likely the result of physical abuse or trauma.

The baby's mother left her with her boyfriend, Savoy, along with their 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter while she went to work.

About six hours after leaving for work, Savoy called the mother, who told her he thought something was wrong with the baby because she was limp, but awake and breathing. On a video call, the mother saw the baby did not look conscious. She told Savoy to call 911 and returned home, per court documents.

Doctors say the baby suffered bilateral clavicular fractures, a skull fracture, fontanelle swelling, bilateral blown pupils, bilateral eye hemorrhages, petechiae on the vaginal and buttock areas, and battle wounds behind both ears – all indicative of severe trauma according to the documents.