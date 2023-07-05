25-year-old man accused of raping minor in Woodbridge apartment

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Woodbridge after police say he sexually assaulted a minor.

At 12:55 a.m. on July 5, officers responded to the Stone Pointe Apartments in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place to investigate a sexual assault.

According to the victim, who is a minor, Oscar Sanchez Rivera entered the apartment she was in and sexually assaulted her. Police say the victim and Rivera knew each other.

The victim later called the police and reported Rivera. He was quickly arrested following the incident and was charged with rape, forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration. He is currently being held without bond.