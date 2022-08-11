25-year-old Baltimore man shot, killed in DC

A 25-year-old man from Baltimore was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the scene located in the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:41 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf, 25 of Baltimore.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.