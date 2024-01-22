23-year-old volunteer fatally shot in DC: "His precious life was taken by senseless violence"

A 23-year-old man volunteering in D.C. was fatally shot during a robbery last week.

Ryan Realbuto, of Pittsford, New York, was shot on Thursday, January 18 around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

According to a GoFundMe started by Realbuto's family, he was walking home from a youth gathering at church when a car pulled up and asked Realbuto and two of his friends for money. When the trio didn't give the robbers any money, one of the men in the car got out and shot Realbuto.

Realbuto was in D.C. working with the Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps to work with at-risk youth in underserved communities.

"Ryan had a gentle soul and was a kind human being filled with nothing but innocence. Our hearts are completely broken by this devastating loss," said Realbuto's aunt Lynn Fenicchia, "All that Ryan was trying to do was help people and his precious life was taken by senseless violence. Ryan was too good and unique a human being to be remembered for the pain left by his absence."