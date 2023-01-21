23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the victim as Keshon Cornish, 23, of Lanham, Maryland.

Police have not released a lookout for suspects in the case.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.