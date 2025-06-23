22-year-old in critical condition after hit-and-run
ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. - A Montgomery County family is devastated after a driver hit their son – and kept going. The young man — who recently graduated from the University of Maryland — is now in critical condition.
The parents of 22-year-old Emmanuel Kyler are heartbroken, praying their son fully recovers.
Kyler's life changed when Anne Arundel County police say a bronze-colored vehicle hit him on Dorsey Road near Aviation Boulevard while he was walking on the side of the road around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The driver kept going, leaving Emmanuel Kyler suffering on the side of the road.
He is in critical condition with several injuries, including a broken arm and pelvis, along with severe head and spinal cord trauma.
Kyler graduated from the University of Maryland College Park with a business degree just three weeks ago.
He is being treated at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.