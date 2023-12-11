21-year-old charged with DWI after crashing into police cruiser: police

A Centreville woman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated after crashing into an unoccupied police cruiser, officials say.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Leesburg Police Officers were on the scene of an unrelated crash on East Market Street. Their marked cruisers were in the left lane with emergency lights activated, when a vehicle struck the rear of one of the LPD cruisers.

No one was inside the cruiser and there were no injuries reported.

Zoe Carll, 21, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.