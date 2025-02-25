21 federal technology staffers resign refusing to help Elon Musk slash government size

The Brief More than 20 civil service employees resigned Tuesday from billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. President Donald Trump supports Elon Musk's demand for federal employees to report their recent accomplishments, despite agency officials saying compliance is voluntary.



According to the Associated Press, civil service employees resigned Tuesday from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, saying they refuse to use their technical expertise to "dismantle critical public services."

"We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations," the 21 staffers wrote in a joint resignation letter, a copy of which was obtained by AP. "However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments."

Many of the employees warned that many of those enlisted by Musk to help him slash the size of the federal government under President Donald Trump’s administration do not have the necessary skills or experience for the task ahead of them.

This all comes following some back and forth on Musk’s recent demand that federal employees explain their recent accomplishments or risk termination, even as government agency officials were told that compliance with Musk’s edict was voluntary.

Confusion and anger over the situation have spawned new litigation and added to turmoil within the federal workforce.

"What he’s doing is saying, ‘Are you actually working?’" Trump said in the Oval Office during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. "And then, if you don’t answer, like, you’re sort of semi-fired, or you’re fired, because a lot of people aren’t answering because they don’t even exist."

The Republican president claimed that Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has uncovered "hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud" and suggested that federal paychecks are going to nonexistent employees. He did not provide evidence for his claims.