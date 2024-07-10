2024 Summer outlook: Heat, humidity expected through end of season for DC, Maryland, Virginia

It's been a summer like no other for the DMV with relentless heat that has both challenged and surpassed regional records. The overwhelming humidity added to that has pushed heat indexes into the triple digits, leaving residents hot, sticky and on some days, just plain miserable.

It’s not what many want to hear is in store for the rest of the summer but these conditions are expected to persist.

This summer ranks second to 2010 when it comes to the hottest summers in D.C. with an average temperature of 80.5 degrees. That’s not to far from the average setback in 2010 of 79 degrees, but an 80-degree day this summer would be welcomed compared to what we have been getting.

In the past 30 days alone, we have had 19 days that saw temperatures soar over 90 degrees with many hitting 99 degrees, so sweltering hot days this summer have become almost second nature.

We’ve had nine days over 97 degrees officially in D.C. and that is the same as the past three summers combined and we have already reached a total of 163 days over 97 degrees — the most since 2016.

The jet stream and a Bermuda high have allowed all the hot humid air to settle in and it's the "feels-like" temperatures in triple digits thay have added to our discomfort.

"Now that we're in the summertime we're going to be in a more steady pattern for, you know, for these much above normal temperatures at least for the near future," said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sterling. "Even looking at the Climate Prediction Center outlook that they produced at the rest of the summertime, we're expecting, you know, above average and above normal probabilities for above-average temperature through August and even into September."

Then, there's the lack of much-needed rain: We are in a drought and even though the heat is a trigger for storms at times, the rain we have received has not been enough.

Remnants from tropical storms like Beryl help some and although we get a short break ever so often when a cold front passes and gives us some cooler air from the north or northwest behind it, the relief has been short-lived.

"The hope is for more precipitation over the next couple of weeks," he said. "What the Climate Prediction Center's looking at above normal precipitation and even further out into the rest of the season, looking at an increase in precipitation across the Eastern part of the U.S. and down into the Gulf Coast states."

Heat is the number one killer of all extreme weather. Mansfield said we can't be reminded enough to take these extreme heat conditions seriously and to make sure we are aware of the dangers that heat does cause. Don't spend extended time outside and stay hydrated.

So, while we may get a break and get some much-needed rainfall, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any long-term relief from the heat — so you may want to extend that lease on your beach rental cottage into September.