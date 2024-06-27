2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook: A look ahead to a potentially active season

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season is officially in full swing and our FOX 5 weather team is forecasting a potentially active season. The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above normal, with 14-22 named storms, including 7-10 hurricanes. This is higher than the average of 12-14 named storms per year.

The reason for this increased activity is due to several factors, including a warmer-than-average Atlantic Ocean and a more active West African monsoon season.

The warmer ocean temperatures will provide a source of energy for tropical cyclones to develop and intensify, while the increased activity in West Africa will lead to more frequent and intense tropical waves entering the Atlantic.

Key Factors to Watch

Warm ocean temperatures: Sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic will be warmer than average, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

La Nina: The transition from El Nino to La Nina has already begun

West African monsoon: An active West African monsoon will lead to an increase in tropical waves entering the Atlantic.

What this means

While it's too early to predict exactly where or when these storms will make landfall, it's essential to be prepared. Here are some steps you can take now:

Review your insurance policy: Make sure you have adequate coverage in case of damage or loss due to a hurricane.

Create an emergency kit: Stock up on non-perishable food, water, and medications in case you need to evacuate or lose access to basic necessities.

Stay informed: Monitor local weather forecasts and sign up for emergency alerts from your local authorities.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is shaping up to be an active one, but by being prepared and staying informed, you can minimize the impact on your life and property.

Stay tuned for updates and further forecasts as we head into the heart of hurricane season.