2024 Best Cities for Halloween: DC ranks 7th in WalletHub’s report

Halloween is right around the corner and WalletHub has released its 2024 report on the Best Cities for Halloween.

The group compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics including costume stores per capita, crime rate, and share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

Washington, D.C. ranked seventh overall. The District came in 38th in its pedestrian-fatality rate ranking, 21st in the number of movie theaters per capita, and 55th for candy and chocolate stores per capita. It also ranked sixth in its walkability score.

WalletHub says Americans will spend $11.6 billion on Halloween in 2024 with $3.8 billion spent on costumes and $3.5 billion on candy.

The report says 34 percent of parents think 13 or 14 is old enough to trick-or-treat alone.

The WalletHub report says $400 million in annual revenue will be generated by the Halloween attraction industry in ticket sales, with 80% of haunted attractions being run by charities.

Check out the full report online.

Here are 10 WalletHub Facts About Halloween 2024:

34% of parents think 13 or 14 is old enough to trick-or-treat alone

67% of Americans plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters

More than half of parents help themselves to some of their children’s Halloween haul

$4.93: Average retail price of a pumpkin (down 18% from 2023)

$14 Million: Direct property damage caused by Halloween house fires each year

67% of Americans say they would consider purchasing a haunted house to live in