$20,000 worth of clothes stolen from Alo Georgetown

The Brief Police say six suspects stole $20,000 worth of clothing from the Alo store in Georgetown Monday evening, fleeing in a silver or gray Ford Edge. A viral video shows the group grabbing merchandise from display racks around 7:30 p.m.; D.C. police have increased foot patrols in response. This is the latest in a string of retail thefts in the area, including previous incidents at Lululemon and Oatland Park.



At least $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the display racks at an Alo store in Georgetown Monday evening.

What we know:

Six suspects entered the store around 7:30 p.m. on Monday and fled in a silver or gray Ford Edge in an unknown direction on Wisconsin Ave NW.

A viral video released on social media shows the suspects fleeing with the clothes.

D.C. police are estimating $20,000 worth of clothing was stolen off the display rack, and are increasing foot patrol in the area as a result of the incident.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Big picture view:

Spectators say there was no police presence at the time of the robbery, while there is typically security in the area given the high-fashion stores in Georgetown. This is one of several robberies this year, including a robbery at Lululemon and another one at Oatland Park.