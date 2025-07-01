$20,000 worth of clothes stolen from Alo Georgetown
WASHINGTON - At least $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the display racks at an Alo store in Georgetown Monday evening.
What we know:
Six suspects entered the store around 7:30 p.m. on Monday and fled in a silver or gray Ford Edge in an unknown direction on Wisconsin Ave NW.
A viral video released on social media shows the suspects fleeing with the clothes.
D.C. police are estimating $20,000 worth of clothing was stolen off the display rack, and are increasing foot patrol in the area as a result of the incident.
Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects.
Big picture view:
Spectators say there was no police presence at the time of the robbery, while there is typically security in the area given the high-fashion stores in Georgetown. This is one of several robberies this year, including a robbery at Lululemon and another one at Oatland Park.