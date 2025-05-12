200 arrests made during ICE operations in DC: officials

Nearly 200 arrests were made during immigration operations in the District last week, according to officials from the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Homeland Security investigators and ICE agents served notices to more than 100 restaurants and businesses in the District last week, calling it "worksite enforcement."

Initially, ICE officials said no arrests were made as a result.

Now, we're learning that eight people were arrested on criminal warrants — and 181 others were arrested on administrative charges.

"Basically, we're talking about people who are here illegally, entered illegally or overstayed, or sometimes people who might have a visa but they have committed some criminal offense — and DHS is saying basically that's a reason to get you booted, that's a reason to get you deported," said immigration law expert Milena Sterio.

"Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and this administration’s focus on law and order, these arrests mark a major step toward making Washington, D.C., safer for law-abiding citizens and their families," said acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin. "They send a clear message: violating our nation’s immigration laws will not be ignored."