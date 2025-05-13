The Brief Federal authorities arrest 189 individuals in a D.C. immigration enforcement operation. Officials say the effort aims to restore order and uphold immigration laws. Some arrested face charges related to unlawful reentry, assault, and weapon possession.



Federal authorities have arrested 189 individuals in the District of Columbia as part of a coordinated immigration enforcement operation, officials announced Tuesday.

189 arrested in 'Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful' immigration crackdown (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department of Homeland Security)

DC immigration crackdown

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Ed Martin Jr. joined other federal law enforcement leaders to confirm the arrests, which were carried out over the past week as part of the 'Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful' initiative.

The effort is aimed at restoring order and upholding immigration laws in the region, officials said.

"Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and this administration’s focus on law and order, these arrests represent a major step forward in making Washington, D.C., safer for legal citizens and their families," said U.S. Attorney Martin in a statement. "These arrests make clear that violating our nation’s immigration laws will not be ignored."

"The District of Columbia is exponentially safer today because of countless hours of investigative work and dedication to duty displayed by ICE Washington, D.C., and our law enforcement partners," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C., Field Office Director Russell Hott.

Officials announce 189 arrests

Hott said the operation focused on apprehending high-risk offenders in neighborhoods with elevated crime rates.

"Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid. I commend the efforts of everyone involved, as all were truly committed to the success of this operation. ICE Washington, D.C., remains dedicated to our mission of prioritizing public safety by arresting and removing criminal offenders from our Nation’s Capital and surrounding communities," Hott said.

Among those arrested include:

A 47-year-old Guatemalan national with prior convictions for drug possession, assault, and sexual offenses faces multiple new charges, including unlawful reentry and sex abuse.

A 25-year-old Guatemalan national with a criminal history of kidnapping threats and weapon violations is charged with being present in the U.S. without admission or parole.

A 30-year-old Salvadoran national with prior offenses for assault, DWI, and unauthorized vehicle use is charged with being present in the U.S. without admission or parole.

A 36-year-old Mexican national with a record of theft, indecent exposure, and weapon possession is charged with being present in the U.S. without admission or parole.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia & U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department of Homeland Security.



