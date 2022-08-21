20-year-old wanted after assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police

article

Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia.

The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery.

Investigators say that during a fight Friday night at a home in the 0-99 block of Fort Evans Road NE, Hernandez-Melendez assaulted Yelsi Mendez-Chicas, 16, of Leesburg and abducted her by force.

Police announced on Sunday that Mendez-Chicas was safely located, but they are still searching Hernandez-Melendez. Investigators did not indicate where Mendez-Chicas was found.

Yelsi Mendez-Chicas, 16, of Leesburg.

Hernandez-Melendez is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen Friday evening wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

According to investigators, Hernandez-Melendez and Mendez-Chicas knew each other prior to the incident. They are still working to determine what led up to the abduction and assault.

Anyone with information on the incident or Hernandez-Melendez's whereabouts is asked to call 703-771-4500.