20+ cars broken into in same night in Frederick neighborhoods

The Brief Nearly two dozen cars were broken into on the same night in two Frederick neighborhoods. Most of the vehicles broken into were Hondas. In many cases, the thieves took the car's airbag.



Police in Frederick County, Maryland, are investigating after nearly two dozen cars were broken into in one night.

Break-ins in Frederick

What we know:

The break-ins happened on the night of Nov. 12, in the Westview South and Stonebridge neighborhoods, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said most of the cars that were targeted were Honda models, and in many cases, the airbags were stolen.

Photos of several of the break-ins shared on Nextdoor show the driver's window smashed or covered with the steering wheels gutted.

Why you should care:

Residents tell FOX 5 that they've heard of other break-in attempts recently in nearby neighborhoods.

What we don't know:

Frederick County officials say they're investigating the break=ins, but did not have any description of a potential suspect.