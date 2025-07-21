1-year-old girl shot in arm in Southeast DC, police say

A one-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Monday evening, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting reportedly took place in the 800 block of Yuma Street, SE, around 7 p.m.

Police say the one-year-old girl was shot in the arm. At this time, her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening and she is expected to be ok.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a suspect description at this time but they say there is a lookout for a black Jeep Cherokee missing a front tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.