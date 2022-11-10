2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas; mother wanted for child neglect

Prince William County Police are searching for the mother of a 2-year-old after the child was left unattended with a firearm and shot himself in the hand.

Officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Monitor Ct. in Manassas on Oct. 26 around 11:33 p.m. to investigate a shooting with injury.

Officers were initially notified by Child Protective Services that a mother, later identified as Christalle Phillips Moat, brought her 2-year-old son to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The initial investigation revealed earlier that day a shot was fired inside the residence which struck the victim. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

While investigating the incident, detectives determined the shooting occurred sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The investigation revealed the victim was left unattended and located an unsecured firearm. While handling the firearm, the victim fired a round, striking himself in the hand.

Additional family members and Moat transported the victim to an area hospital where CPS was eventually contacted.

On Tuesday, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Moat. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Moat is now wanted for felony child neglect. She is described as a Black female, 5’1", 105lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.