1 dead, several hurt in early morning shooting in Silver Spring

Authorities say multiple people were shot and one person was killed early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area.

There is a large police presence in the area. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with a witness who was walking her dog outside at the time of the shooting. The woman said she heard over a dozen shots fired.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.