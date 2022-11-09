1 dead, several hurt in early morning shooting in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot and one person was killed early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County.
The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area.
There is a large police presence in the area. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with a witness who was walking her dog outside at the time of the shooting. The woman said she heard over a dozen shots fired.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
