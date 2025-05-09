2-year-old found dead in car near Montgomery County home, police say

article

Police are investigating after a two-year-old girl was found dead inside a car in Montgomery County.

What we know:

The toddler was found around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, outside a home in the Wheaton-Glenmont area. According to police, she had been in the car for several hours.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

What they're saying:

Police say this is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.

No additional details on why the child was left in the car, or if parents were involved have been provided.

