2-year-old boy survives fall from 15th story of Maryland apartment building

The Brief A two-year-old boy is alive after falling from the 15th story of an apartment building in Montgomery County. Montgomery County police say bushes broke his fall and ultimately saved his life. Police did confirm that there were adults inside the home at the time of the fall. They say this is still an active investigation and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.



People are calling it a miracle in Montgomery County after a two-year-old survived a fall from the 15th floor of an apartment building.

What we know:

The little boy is expected to be okay after falling from the balcony of an apartment on the 15th floor. FOX 5 was told he may have broken one of his arms but he will recover after his fall at the Enclave Apartments right off of Columbia Pike.

Just before 2:15 p.m., fire and rescue crews rushed to the complex after getting a call about a toddler falling from the 15th floor. Residents who live in the neighborhood say it happened in the ‘B’ building.

When fire crews arrived, they found the boy who landed in bushes. Montgomery County police say those bushes broke his fall and ultimately saved his life.

What they're saying:

Neighbors have many questions, but they also can’t believe that a child survived the fall.

"It’s horrible and the balcony is probably at least two feet tall. So if it’s a child that young, how did he fall off?" said Pascale Lemaire, Vice President of the Enclave Tennant Association. "It’s miraculous to hear. When I look up to the 15th floor, this is a building with 20 floors, so 15 is very very high. So, thank God, it’s a miracle that the child survived."

Montgomery County Council Member Kristin Mink was on the scene shortly after the incident. FOX 5 reached out to her and in a statement she said, "As a mom myself, this was among the worst phone calls I have ever received. I've connected with the family and will provide whatever support they may want or need from my office in the days and weeks to come."

What's next:

Police did confirm that there were adults inside the home at the time of the fall. They say this is still an active investigation and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.