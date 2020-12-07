2-year-old boy recovering after shot in foot inside Montgomery County apartment

Authorities continue to investigate after a 2-year-old boy was shot in Montgomery County Saturday.

Police say the child is recovering after being shot in the foot inside a Montgomery Village apartment. The incident was reported around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 19400 block of Brassie Place.

"At this point we do not know for sure if this was an accidental shooting, for instance, if somehow the two-year-old got a hold of a firearm inside the house or if perhaps maybe somebody was cleaning a firearm and it accidentally went off, or if this was a criminal act," said Officer Rick Goodale, a spokesman for the Montgomery Co. Police Dept. "We still don’t know yet."

No arrests have been made.

Goodale said the boy was visiting the apartment with family, possibly for a party. He said after the shooting, a family member put the boy in the car and drove him to the hospital, calling 911 on the way.

"Detectives have interviewed multiple family members and witnesses," said Goodale. "Some have been cooperative. Some have been a little reluctant to provide information which is creating a challenge for our detectives."

Police are working with child protective services to ensure that once the boy is out of the hospital, he’ll be in a safe environment.

The boy was shot just days after Carmelo Duncan, a 1-year-old boy, was shot and killed in Southeast D.C.