2 women shot inside Springfield day care, suspect on the run

A shooting inside a northern Virginia day care left two women injured Wednesday, and now police are searching for the shooter.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, both women have been taken to local hospitals with what they described as "non-life threatening" wounds.

During an afternoon press conference, Deputy Chief Brooke Wright told reporters that all the children who were at the day care were safe.

"None of the children at this location were harmed," she said. "All children, at this time, have been released to their parents or guardians."

Wright said that the department received a call around 2:15 p.m. reporting the shooting at the day care in Springfield. Within minutes, she said, officers arrived at the scene in the 8500 block of Bauer Drive.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Julio Pascual Sejas, of Arlington.

Julio Pascual Sejas, 41 of Arlington. Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

Wright said that the officers are still searching for him, and asked for the public to contact the department if they know his whereabouts.

"We do believe him to be dangerous, so we ask that you do not try to make contact with him. Just call us," she said.

Sejas allegedly drove to the day care looking for a woman he was involved with. Wright did not confirm whether the victim, who is an employee at the day care, was Sejas's current or estranged spouse.

She said when he arrived at the center, that woman would not open the front door for him. Armed with a pistol, Wright said, he proceeded to fire three rounds through the door.

Sejas was reportedly last seen wearing a hat and a black shirt. Detectives believe he may be traveling in a black SUV.

Wright mentioned that over 70 children were inside at the time but were not within sight of the shooting.

"It doesn't appear that the kids have any idea that anything happened today," she said.

The department has seven felony warrants, including two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of shooting into a school building.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.