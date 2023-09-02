Expand / Collapse search

2 teens killed, 1 teen in critical condition hours after DC youth curfew goes into effect

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
2 adults killed and 1 teen critically injured in Northwest shooting

D.C. Police continue to investigate a shooting in Northwest that killed 2 adults and critically injured 1 teen.

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police continue to investigate a shooting in Northwest that killed two teens and critically injured one teen female, just hours after D.C.'s youth curfew program went into effect. 

Officers arrived in the 1300 block of 7th Street at approximately 11:58 p.m. Friday night in response to the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival authorities discovered three female teens suffering from gunshot wounds in the rear outdoor parking lot of the building.

All three victims were transported to nearby hospitals. FOX 5 has learned that the two 18-year-old victims have since been pronounced dead. The third 16-year-old victim is in critical, but stable condition. 

No details on any suspects involved or the cause of the shooting. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 as we learn new details. 