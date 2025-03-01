Expand / Collapse search

2 vehicle collision leaves 1 man dead in Prince George's County: police

By
Published  March 1, 2025 11:53am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • An overnight two-vehicle collision left one man dead in Prince George's County, Maryland.  
    • The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man was left dead following a two-vehicle collision in Prince George's County.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Tuxedo Road around 6:50 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision. 

According to police, the driver of one vehicle, an adult man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The Source: Information from the Prince George's County Police Department was used to write this report. 


 

Crime and Public SafetyPrince George's CountyMarylandNews