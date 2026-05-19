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2 tractor‑trailer crashes cause major delays in Maryland

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Published  May 19, 2026 6:59am EDT
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FOX 5 DC
2 tractor‑trailer crashes cause major delays in Maryland

2 tractor‑trailer crashes cause major delays in Maryland

Two separate tractor‑trailer crashes caused significant delays Tuesday morning in Frederick and Anne Arundel counties, with lane closures and long backups reported in both areas.

HANOVER, Md. - Two separate tractor‑trailer crashes caused significant delays Tuesday morning in Frederick and Anne Arundel counties, with lane closures and long backups reported in both areas.

In Hanover, a jackknifed tractor‑trailer on MD‑100 eastbound before Arundel Mills Boulevard slowed traffic to a crawl. The crash, which involved two vehicles, has left only the left lane open. Backups stretch from before the Baltimore‑Washington Parkway as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers should expect delays and use caution through the area.

In New Market, an overturned tractor‑trailer shut down all westbound lanes of I‑70 between MD‑75 and MD‑144. Traffic remains slow from US‑40 as police direct drivers around the closure. Cleanup is expected to continue until about 1 p.m., and motorists are urged to follow police direction and plan for delays.

Overturned tractor-trailer on I-70 causes delays

Overturned tractor-trailer on I-70 causes delays

An overturned tractor trailer shut down all westbound lanes of I 70 in New Market on Tuesday morning, causing significant delays in Frederick County.

Jackknifed tractor‑trailer crash slows traffic in Hanover

Jackknifed tractor‑trailer crash slows traffic in Hanover

A jackknifed tractor‑trailer caused major delays on MD‑100 in Hanover after a crash involving two vehicles before Arundel Mills Boulevard.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.

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