2 tractor‑trailer crashes cause major delays in Maryland

Two separate tractor‑trailer crashes caused significant delays Tuesday morning in Frederick and Anne Arundel counties, with lane closures and long backups reported in both areas.

In Hanover, a jackknifed tractor‑trailer on MD‑100 eastbound before Arundel Mills Boulevard slowed traffic to a crawl. The crash, which involved two vehicles, has left only the left lane open. Backups stretch from before the Baltimore‑Washington Parkway as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers should expect delays and use caution through the area.

In New Market, an overturned tractor‑trailer shut down all westbound lanes of I‑70 between MD‑75 and MD‑144. Traffic remains slow from US‑40 as police direct drivers around the closure. Cleanup is expected to continue until about 1 p.m., and motorists are urged to follow police direction and plan for delays.