DC bill would allow self-driving rideshare vehicles like Waymo

The Brief D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen introduced a bill to allow commercial driverless rideshare services, like Waymo, to operate in the District. The proposal includes requirements for equity, safety, data sharing, and a mileage fee to fund Metro and support displaced drivers. The legislation will now go through the Council process for debate and potential approval.



D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen announced on Thursday new legislation that would allow self-driving rideshare vehicles to operate commercially in the District for the first time.

What we know:

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen announced the "Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Authorization Amendment Act of 2026," which would permit commercial rideshare services such as Waymo to operate autonomous vehicles in D.C.

The legislation sets requirements for companies to ensure equal service across all neighborhoods, including similar wait times in areas like Shaw and Congress Heights.

It also outlines rules for liability in crashes, mandates coordination with first responders, and requires contingency plans for emergencies such as power outages.

Operators would also be required to share data with the city to monitor impacts on traffic, safety, and employment.

The bill would introduce a "vehicle miles traveled" fee for AV operators, with revenue split between WMATA funding and workforce support programs for rideshare drivers.

It also proposes discounts for trips connecting to Metro stations to encourage public transit use.

The backstory:

Waymo vehicles have been in a testing phase in D.C. for the last year after they set their sites on a 2026 launch date in the District.

Waymo operates using all-electric vehicles that are powered by renewables. The companies' self-driving taxis are available in multiple areas across the country, from Atlanta to San Francisco.

What they're saying:

"This legislation creates a path to deliver autonomous - or driverless - vehicles as a rideshare option in the District of Columbia," said Councilmember Allen. "People want AVs as an option to get around, and I want DC to be a city that embraces innovation. We didn’t need to be the first city to bring driverless cars to our streets, but I don’t want us to be the last. This bill incorporates important lessons learned from around the country and embraces a broader view of the impacts — both good and bad — that AVs will have on our city."

What's next:

The legislation will go through the D.C. Council process, where it could be debated, amended, and voted on before potentially becoming law.