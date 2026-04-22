Adams Morgan PorchFest is back: Timing, restaurant deals and how to watch

The Brief Spring PorchFest is right around the corner and the streets of Adams Morgan will be filled with free live music and spirited crowds on May 2. The performances will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. Many Adams Morgan businesses will offer deals, discounts and promotions during PorchFest to those with free wristbands which can be collected at information tents.



The streets of Adams Morgan will once again be flooded with singing, dancing and free live music.

D.C. Spring PorchFest is back and residential front yards and commercial streets will turn into more than 25 stages featuring over 100 local performances on May 2.

The pop-up performances will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with most stages located on Columbia Road Northwest and 18th Street Northwest in Adams Morgan, although others are scattered around the residential areas of the neighborhood.

This year, FOX 5 DC will be streaming select performances on FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 DC's YouTube channel and the FOX 5 DC TikTok account.

What is PorchFest?

The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District, a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents, businesses and more, hosts a bi-annual immersive neighborhood music festival called PorchFest.

Bands and singers of various genres perform on porches and front yards of residential homes and commercial streets for the day and the event is free and open to people of all ages.

Where to get wristbands

Businesses lean into this event with discounts and deals for those that show their free wristbands, which can be collected at information tents.

Wristbands are available at the Info Booths in the plaza at Columbia and Adams Mill Rds., in front of 2424 18th St., and in front of Marie Reed School.

Besides validating discounts, each wristband also has a QR code that pulls up an interactive event map.

Bands and performers

There are over 100 performances this year. Here are some on the lineup:

5th of Four

1938 Biltmore Street NW at 4 p.m.

1750

1750 Euclid 1750 Euclid St NW at 4 p.m.

ADAMARE

Marie Reed Stage 2201 18th St NW at 4 p.m.

Apt Men

2438 20th St at 4 p.m.

Bryce Bowyn

1800 Columbia Rd NW at 4 p.m.

Brookhouse

2333 Ontario Rd NW at 2 p.m.

Historically Close Friends

1786 Lanier Place at 4 p.m.

Mustard Tiger

1785 Florida Ave NW at 3 p.m.

School of Rock House Bands

1865 Kalorama Rd NW from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tennessee Frisky

2719 Ontario Rd NW at 4 p.m.

Rhea Isabella

2801 Adams Mill Rd NW at 5 p.m.

Deals to look out for

Here are some of the many deals by businesses:

Rise Gluten Free Bakery

10% off all gluten-free items

Tiny Vinyl Shop

PorchFest wristband holders are entitled to $5 off any purchase $15 and above.

Shenanigans Irish Pub

$1 off Atlas Ponzi IPA Drafts from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Town Tavern

$5 Select beers, seltzers, margaritas, mimosas and more until 5 p.m.

Urban Dwell

10% off total purchase with wrist band – excluding gift certificates

Fashion Optical and Perfume

35% off all Mastaan Perfumes and $20 off all other perfumes and sunglasses

How to get there

Organizers recommend walking, biking or using public transportation, as road closures and detours will make it difficult to navigate and find parking.

If you do drive, parking is located at Colonial parking garage behind 2421 18th Street, NW, that’s accessible from the alley entrance to the south of the garage from Kalorama Rd., between 18th and Champlain Streets.

Metro

The closest Metro stop is Woodley Park/Adams Morgan and visitors can walk across the Ellington Bridge to where the music begins.

The Columbia Heights Metro Station is closer if taking the Green Line.

Bus

The D72 and D74 buses go to the middle of the neighborhood, but C51 and C53 that usually run up 18th Street will be on detour down Florida Avenue and back up Columbia Road before resuming their usual route.