19-year-old Loudoun Co. substitute teacher arrested for online threats

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The Brief A substitute teacher in Loudoun County has been arrested after authorities say they made threats of violence against a local high school. Hadyn Dollery, 19, of Chantilly, was taken into custody on April 20 following an investigation into concerning statements reported through the Safe2Talk app. According to officials, the report indicated that Dollery made threats of bodily injury targeting John Champe High School on an online platform.



A substitute teacher in Loudoun County has been arrested after authorities say they made threats of violence against a local high school.

Dollery is no longer on the available substitute list, according to Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS).

What we know:

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced that Hadyn Dollery, 19, of Chantilly, was taken into custody on April 20 following an investigation into concerning statements reported through the Safe2Talk app.

According to officials, the report indicated that Dollery made threats of bodily injury targeting John Champe High School on an online platform.

Dollery was a non-licensed substitute teacher during the 2025-2026 school year; a non-licensed substitute must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalency examination approved by the Virginia Department of Education, according to LCPS.

Deputies located Dollery off school grounds and arrested them without incident, according to police. They have been charged with threats of bodily injury and are currently being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the nature of the alleged threats but emphasized that they take all reports seriously, especially those involving school safety.

What you can do:

The LCSO is asking anyone with additional information related to the case to contact them at 703-777-1021. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.