The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect's vehicle involved in a double shooting in Southeast.

2 teens injured in overnight double shooting in Southeast DC

Police say on Friday, January 26, around 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of I Street for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wound injuries. They were both transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white SUV, and was captured by a surveillance camera.

The suspect has been described as wearing dark clothing, light color shoes, light and colored gloves, and armed with a gun.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.