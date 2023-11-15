2 teens discharge firearm in McDonald's bathroom near Edison High School: police

Two juveniles are in custody after a reckless discharge of a firearm inside a McDonald's bathroom in Rose Hill near Edison High School.

Fairfax County Police responded to the McDonald's at 5600 Franconia Road in Rose Hill on Nov. 14 around 12 p.m., for the report of a gunshot inside the bathroom of the restaurant. Police say no one was injured, and several juveniles were seen leaving the business after the sound of the gunshot.

A witness provided police with a description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene. Officers quickly located the car and took the juveniles into custody.

Police later learned that some of the juveniles attended Edison High School and an additional juvenile involved returned to the school. Officers immediately coordinated with the school and quickly located the involved juvenile, and took him into custody at 2:11 p.m. Officers worked with FCPS security to review surveillance footage. During this review, the juvenile was seen entering a bathroom. Police searched the bathroom and located a firearm concealed above a ceiling tile.

The juvenile was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm on school property. A second juvenile was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing, and reckless charge of a firearm.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.